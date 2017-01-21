Star del fitness su Instagram mostra la realtà dietro a quelle foto perfette

Standing ovation virtuale per Anna Victoria, una fitness blogger che ha avuto il coraggio di mostrare cosa c’è dietro quell’apparente perfezione mostrata da lei e dai suoi colleghi nelle foto su Instagram.

“Ci sono due motivi per i quali voglio condividere questo con voi donne – scrive la 27enne californiana nella didascalia di uno scatto in cui mostra sorridendo i suoi rotolini – Innanzitutto voglio che tu sappia che non c’è niente di cui vergognarsi per i rotoli che si formano sullo stomaco quando ci pieghiamo. La seconda ragione è che ci sono state volte in cui mi sono guardata allo specchio mentre ero seduta, ho osservato la mia pancia e ho pensato “bleah!” perché questo è ciò che la società mi aveva condizionato a pensare. Non devi avere la pancia perfettamente piatta per poterti considerare una persona sana, non devi avere la pancia perfettamente piatta per poter amare te stessa, non devi avere la pancia perfettamente piatta per avere fiducia in te stessa e sentirti una persona fantastica!”.