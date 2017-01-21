Star del fitness su Instagram mostra la realtà dietro a quelle foto perfette
Standing ovation virtuale per Anna Victoria, una fitness blogger che ha avuto il coraggio di mostrare cosa c’è dietro quell’apparente perfezione mostrata da lei e dai suoi colleghi nelle foto su Instagram.
“Ci sono due motivi per i quali voglio condividere questo con voi donne – scrive la 27enne californiana nella didascalia di uno scatto in cui mostra sorridendo i suoi rotolini – Innanzitutto voglio che tu sappia che non c’è niente di cui vergognarsi per i rotoli che si formano sullo stomaco quando ci pieghiamo. La seconda ragione è che ci sono state volte in cui mi sono guardata allo specchio mentre ero seduta, ho osservato la mia pancia e ho pensato “bleah!” perché questo è ciò che la società mi aveva condizionato a pensare. Non devi avere la pancia perfettamente piatta per poterti considerare una persona sana, non devi avere la pancia perfettamente piatta per poter amare te stessa, non devi avere la pancia perfettamente piatta per avere fiducia in te stessa e sentirti una persona fantastica!”.
Me 1% of the time vs. 99% of the time. And I love both photos equally. Good or bad angles don’t change your worth I recently came across an article talking about how one woman stated she refuses to accept her flaws, because she doesn’t see them as flaws at all. I LOVED that because it sends such a powerful message that our belly rolls, cellulite, stretch marks are nothing to apologize for, to be ashamed of, or to be obsessed with getting rid of! As I’m getting older, I have cellulite and stretch marks that aren’t going away, and I welcome them. They represent a life fully lived (for 28 years so far :)) and a healthy life and body at that. How can I be mad at my body for perfectly normal “flaws”? This body is strong, can run miles, can lift and squat and push and pull weight around, and it’s happy not just because of how it looks, but because of how it feels. So when you approach your journey, I want you to remember these things: I will not punish my body I will fuel it I will challenge it AND I will love it If you’re following my page, you’re a part of helping me spread this message and creating this movement – thank you. #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides