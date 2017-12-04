Chiara Ferragni contro gli haters: «Ecco perché condivido le mie ecografie»

«Ecco una parte della nostra ultima ecografia di due settimane fa, volevo condividere con tutti voi quanto il nostro piccolo Leo stia crescendo (riesce ad aprire la bocca, vedete?)». Comincia con queste parole l’ennesimo post di Chiara Ferragni sulla sua gravidanza.

Memore delle critiche ricevute, però, questa volta la fashion blogger, al sesto mese di gravidanza, ha voluto aggiungere una postilla: «Per un secondo ho pensato: non sarà “troppo”? Molti di voi forse crederanno che io sia eccessiva, ma ragazzi, questa è l’esperienza migliore e più magica che abbia mai vissuto e che cos’è Instagram se non una piattaforma dove condividere la felicità, dove ispirare e trarre ispirazione?».

Chiara ha voluto spiegare ai fan (ma soprattutto agli haters) il motivo per cui ama tanto Instagram e per cui Instagram ama tanto lei: «È questo che ho sempre pensato dei social network e, forse, è anche questa la ragione per cui molti di voi si divertono a seguire il mio viaggio. È puro ed onesto. Posto tutto ciò che mi fa sentire bene e felice, provando a farvi sorridere e a farvi capire che questa vita, con i suoi alti e i suoi bassi, è il regalo più importante che abbiamo ricevuto. Quindi dite “ciao” al nostro piccolo leoncino».