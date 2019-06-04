Harry e Meghan Markle contro l’omofobia: hanno deciso di ‘svecchiare’ un po’ le regole della famiglia Reale d’Inghilterra. Con un post su Instagram, hanno voluto far sapere da che parte stanno per quanto riguarda l’omosessualità: ovvero, dalla parte dell’amore. 

Harry e Meghan Markle contro l’omofobia

Fa scalpore la loro iniziativa, sì, perché sono i primi della famiglia Reale d’Oltremanica che si schierano in maniera così netta dalla parte delle associazioni LGBT nel mese del Pride. Ecco il loro post su Instagram:

