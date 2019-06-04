Harry e Meghan Markle contro l’omofobia: hanno deciso di ‘svecchiare’ un po’ le regole della famiglia Reale d’Inghilterra. Con un post su Instagram, hanno voluto far sapere da che parte stanno per quanto riguarda l’omosessualità: ovvero, dalla parte dell’amore.
Per rimanere sempre aggiornato sulle vicende della famiglia reale: CLICCA QUI
Harry e Meghan Markle contro l’omofobia
Fa scalpore la loro iniziativa, sì, perché sono i primi della famiglia Reale d’Oltremanica che si schierano in maniera così netta dalla parte delle associazioni LGBT nel mese del Pride. Ecco il loro post su Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Continuing with our tradition to rotate the accounts we follow based on causes and social issues that matter to us: For the month of June we “proudly” shine a light on PRIDE. This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community – those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future. We stand with you and support you 🌈 Because it’s very simple: love is love. Images above from the accounts we are now following and artist Ruben Guadalupe Marquez
POTREBBE INTERESSARTI ANCHE:
- I 10 piatti vietati dalla Regina Elisabetta a Meghan, Kate e alla Royal Family
- Meghan Markle fa infuriare la Regina, scelta clamorosa prima del parto