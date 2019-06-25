View this post on Instagram

It’s hard to accept 💔 The last (more than) 2.years of my life have been a big lie. I was scammed, led to believe … we were in « big love »?. I’m devastated to find out in the last few days. That he was living a double life. He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. ? But this is worse. He lied to all. How is it possible to control 2 women’s hearts and minds like this – I’m sure there were others. He is the monster. How could I have helped so many people @ndvhofficial and not be wise enough or able to help myself.