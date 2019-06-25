La storia d’amore tra Pamela Anderson e il calciatore Adil Rami è giunta al capolinea: l’attrice annuncio il motivo su Instagram. 

Sembrava che la storia d’amore tra Pamela Anderson e il calciatore Adil Rami andasse a gonfie vele. Invece, non è stato affatto così. La coppia, infatti, si è detto ‘addio’. Ad annunciarlo è l’attrice stessa su Instagram. La quale, con una foto in bianco e nero, scrive anche apertamente il motivo per cui la sua storia d’amore è finita.

Pamela Anderson lascia Adil Rami: ecco perché

La sexy e bella attrice di Baywatch non sta vivendo delle ore affatto facili. Poche ore fa, infatti, l’Anderson ha annunciato la fine della sua storia d’amore con Adil Rami. Dietro alla loro separazione, stando a quanto scritto in questo lungo post, ci sarebbe stato un tradimento da parte del calciatore dell’Olympique Marsiglie. Anzi, più di un tradimento, una vera e propria doppia vita.

