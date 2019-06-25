La storia d’amore tra Pamela Anderson e il calciatore Adil Rami è giunta al capolinea: l’attrice annuncio il motivo su Instagram.
Sembrava che la storia d’amore tra Pamela Anderson e il calciatore Adil Rami andasse a gonfie vele. Invece, non è stato affatto così. La coppia, infatti, si è detto ‘addio’. Ad annunciarlo è l’attrice stessa su Instagram. La quale, con una foto in bianco e nero, scrive anche apertamente il motivo per cui la sua storia d’amore è finita.
Pamela Anderson lascia Adil Rami: ecco perché
It’s hard to accept 💔 The last (more than) 2.years of my life have been a big lie. I was scammed, led to believe … we were in « big love »?. I’m devastated to find out in the last few days. That he was living a double life. He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. ? But this is worse. He lied to all. How is it possible to control 2 women’s hearts and minds like this – I’m sure there were others. He is the monster. How could I have helped so many people @ndvhofficial and not be wise enough or able to help myself.
La sexy e bella attrice di Baywatch non sta vivendo delle ore affatto facili. Poche ore fa, infatti, l’Anderson ha annunciato la fine della sua storia d’amore con Adil Rami. Dietro alla loro separazione, stando a quanto scritto in questo lungo post, ci sarebbe stato un tradimento da parte del calciatore dell’Olympique Marsiglie. Anzi, più di un tradimento, una vera e propria doppia vita.
