Amici, ex ballerino ritorna single: l’annuncio ufficiale su Instagram

Dopo ben 13 anni di fidanzamento, un ex ballerino di Amici è ritornato single: l’annuncio è stato dato, pochissime ore fa, su Instagram, ecco chi è.
Un annuncio davvero clamoroso quello dato, pochissime ore fa, su Instagram da un ex ballerino di Amici. Da quanto si apprende dal suo profilo social ufficiale, sembrerebbe che l’ex alunno della scuola di Maria De Filippi sia diventato single dopo una relazione davvero duratura. Di chi parliamo? Di Umberto Gaudino. Ebbene si. L’ex ballerino di danza latine ed attuale professionista del medesimo talent di Canale 5 ha annunciato, tramite un lungo post su Instagram, di aver concluso la sua relazione con Louise. Come ricorderete, i due, oltre ad essere una coppia a tutti gli effetti, erano uniti anche dal punto di vista lavorativo. Pensate, da ben oltre 13 anni, Umberto e la giovane era compagni di ballo. Ma vediamo nel dettaglio cosa scrive il napoletano.
Ex ballerino di Amici annuncia di essere ritornato single: il lungo post su Instagram
Pochissime ore, tramite un lungo post sul suo canale instagram, Umberto Gaudino ha annunciato di essere ritornato single. Come ben ricorderete, l’ex ballerino di Amici nonché attuale professionista del talent era felicemente fidanzato con la bella Loiuse. Con la quale oltre a condividere, da 3 anni, una fantastica storia d’amore, condivideva da più 13 anni anche il palco. Come raccontato dal diretto interessato nella sua pregressa esperienza nella scuola di Maria De Filippi, Loiuse era anche la sua compagna di ballo. Tuttavia, stando a quanto si apprende dalle parole di questo annuncio, la storia d’amore sembra essere terminata. E, stando a quanto scritto, sembrerebbe che i due si siano lasciati anche in ottimi rapporti. Non a caso, entrambi hanno voluto dare la notizia ai loro followers nello stesso modo:
Dear friends ❤ We have something important to share and we hope within this message to be an inspiration and a role model to couples like us who meet very early in their lifes! We have lovingly chosen to seperate as a romantic couple. Before meeting each other at the age of only 15 and 17 we were already infatuated by each others presence. By the time our paths crossed 13,5 years ago we fell madly in love with each other and we fell even more deeply in love again as adults 3 years ago. We had the most beautiful and magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets between us, we know everything about each other in good and bad, and we accept it without unfriendliness, or any negative feelings between us. We are just two best-friends realizing that it is time to take some space to fulfill our dreams and live the most joyous and fulfilling life as possible. We are still best friends, business partners and occasionally dance partners ❤ With this we would like to encourage people to listen to theirs hearts, their own happiness and love beyond time, space and change ❤ When there is deep respect and love for one another break ups doesn’t have to be unfriendly, filled with hate, regret or disapproval. Sending lots of love to everyone Louise & Umberto ❤
“L’amore è una bellissima avventura che, per ora, ci sta portando su percorsi diversi”, così terminano i due ragazzi l’annuncio su Instagram. Sarà una cosa passeggera? Staremo a vedere!