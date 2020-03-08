Chiara Ferragni è stata colpito da un gravissimo lutto: a rivelarlo è stata la diretta interessata sul suo canale social ufficiale, di chi si tratta.

Non deve essere affatto un momento molto facile per Chiara Ferragni. Da quanto rivelato da questo annuncio social di qualche istante fa, la giovane influencer è stata colpita da un gravissimo lutto. Sappiamo che la bellissima moglie di Fedez è molto attiva sul suo canale social ufficiale. E, per questo, non perde mai occasione di poter condividere con i suoi numerosi sostenitori tutto ciò che le riguarda. Sia dal punto di vista lavorativo che personale, sia chiaro. Perciò, un momento così drammatico non poteva non essere affatto condiviso con i suoi sostenitori. Che, come sempre, non hanno perso occasione per poterle dimostrare tutto il loro affetto. Purtroppo, qualche ora fa, è venuta tristemente a mancare la nonna della Ferragni. Ecco tutti i dettagli.

Chiara Ferragni, grave lutto: è morta sua nonna

Soltanto qualche giorno fa, tramite un post condiviso sul suo canale social ufficiale, Chiara Ferragni si era mostrata visibilmente preoccupata perché, da tre settimane, sua nonna era in ospedale e le sue condizioni di salute non miglioravano affatto. E, purtroppo, non sono migliorate affatto con il passare dei giorni. Qualche ora fa, infatti, è giunta una notizia davvero spiacevole. La sua nonnina, da quanto si apprende dal suo profilo Instagram, non ce l’ha fatta. E, purtroppo, è venuta a mancare all’affetto dei suoi cari. Non sappiamo quali gravi problemi di salute avesse la donna in questione. Fatto sta che il vuoto lasciato nella vita della fashion blogger è stato davvero immenso. Com’è giusto che sia, chiaramente.

È proprio con queste emozionanti parole ed incredibili scatti fotografici che Chiara Ferragni non soltanto ha voluto aggiornare i suoi followers di questa triste realtà, ma ha voluto concedere anche l’ultimo saluto alla sua dolce e cara nonnina. ‘Ti amiamo per sempre’, conclude il messaggio di Chiara.

Inutile dirvi che, in un batter baleno, tutti i suoi sostenitori le hanno dimostrato il loro affetto. Tantissimi, infatti, si sono riversati sotto il post in questione per fare alla fashion blogger le più sincere condoglianze.