Game of Thrones, Kristofer Hivju positivo al Coronavirus: “Sono in buona salute”, poi l’appello sui social.
Uno degli attori più amati di Game of Thrones è risultato positivo al test del Coronavirus. In un post pubblicato sul suo profilo di Instagram, Kristofer Hivju, che nella famosa serie HBO ha interpretato Tormund, annuncia di essere positivo al Covid-19. L’attore norvegese specifica di essere in buona salute, a parte un lieve raffreddore, e di essere isolato insieme alla sua famiglia. Nel post, Hivju invita tutti ad essere attenti e seguire alla lettere le regole per evitare il più possibile il contagi.
Game of Thrones, Kristofer Hivju positivo al Coronavirus: “Siate estremamente attenti”
“Ci sono persone a rischio più alto, per le quali questo virus potrebbe avere una diagnosi devastante. Pertanto vi esorto a stare estremamente attenti, lavare le mani, stare a un metro e mezzo di distanza dagli altri, stare in quarantena.” È con queste parole che Kristofer Hivju, l’amatissimo Tormund de Il Trono di Spade, invita i suoi followers a fare tutto il possibile per limitare la diffusione del virus. L’attore norvegese ha comunicato di essere risultato positivo al test del Covid-19, ma di essere in buona salute. Il post è stato pubblicato ieri sera sull’account Instagram ufficiale dell’attore:
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
In pochissimo tempo, il post è stato invaso dai commenti dei fan e dei colleghi, che non hanno perso tempo a far sentire la loro vicinanza a Kristofer. Tanti protagonisti di Game of Thrones hanno lasciato un messaggio all’amatissimo ‘Tormund’: da Sam a Melisandre, da Missandei a Davos. Ecco alcuni tra i commenti apparsi sui social:
Dopo la magistrale interpretazione di Tormund in Game of Thrones, Hivju sarà Nivellen in The Witcher 2. Ma le riprese della serie tv sono state sospese a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus. La seconda stagione della serie fantasy dovrebbe approdare su Netflix nel 2021.