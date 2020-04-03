Mika assente a Domenica In, svelato il motivo: la mamma si è aggravata

Mika è stato assente nella scorsa puntata di Domenica e a distanza di qualche giorno ha svelato il motivo: la mamma si è aggravata
Nella scorsa puntata di Domenica In, la conduttrice Mara Venier si è messa in collegamento con parecchi ospiti. La padrona di casa ha cercato di stemperare gli animi e riportare il sorriso in un momento così delicato. Il programma della Venier era stato sospeso in seguito all’emergenza da Coronavirus che si è abbattuta sul paese e che ha stravolto anche i palinsesti televisivi. Il programma di Rai Uno, amatissimo dai telespettatori italiani, è tornato in onda senza pubblico e ospiti in studio ma con collegamenti. Nella scorsa puntata si sono susseguiti diversi collegamenti con ospiti davvero illustri. Un’assenza, però, ha fatto discutere: il collegamento con Mika infatti, previsto durante la puntata, è saltato.
Mika assente a Domenica In: la mamma è peggiorata
Il cantante è stato assente nella scorsa puntata di Domenica In. La sua assenza ha destato preoccupazione nei fan, che attendevano desiderosi il suo collegamento con Mara Venier. L’artista sul suo account Instagram ha chiarito il motivo per il quale è stato assente. La mamma, che sta lottando contro una grave malattia, si è aggravata e il cantante ha dovuto dare forfait all’ultimo minuto: “La scorsa settimana è stata turbolenta per la mia famiglia. Domenica pomeriggio, proprio mentre stavo per andare in diretta in onda su Rai Uno mia madre ha dovuto chiamare l’ambulanza per cure urgenti”. I medici avevano detto alla famiglia del cantante che la situazione era abbastanza grave: “Le sue condizioni si sono aggravate e ci hanno detto di prepararci al peggio”. Fortunatamente, però, nelle scorse ore le condizioni della mamma sono migliorate: “Ieri, per miracolo, siamo stati informati che si sta stabilizzando”. Il cantante ha voluto ringraziare tutti gli operatori sanitari che stanno combattendo questo virus in prima linea. La situazione, soprattutto in Spagna, è abbastanza delicata. La penisola catalana purtroppo sta seguendo lo stesso trend negativo dell’Italia e si appresta a diventare, insieme al nostro paese, la nazione più colpita del mondo.
I want to apologize for the recent radio silence. This past week has been turbulent for my family as it has been for so many others around the world. Multiple members of my immediate family, all of them in Paris, came down with symptoms of COVID-19. On Sunday afternoon however, just as I was about to go live on air on Italy’s RAI UNO, my mother was sent by ambulance to urgent care. I was forced to abandon the broadcast and help my younger brother and sister from a distance. My mother has been battling an agressive brain cancer, for this reason among others, as the days went by and her condition worsened, we were told to prepare for the worst. We sat at home, each one of us separated, unable to contact her or speak to her, just like so many of you in similar situations right now. Yesterday, by some miracle, we were informed that she is stabilizing. I feel so incredibly grateful to be able to write this message, and such enormous gratitude for those healthcare workers fighting this virus on the front line. We are taking it a day at a time, and we are far from out of the woods. My heart goes out to any one affected by this terrible virus. Not being able to speak or see those you love as they are suffering and fighting is heartbreaking, and I want to express my deepest of sympathies to those who are currently in the same situation and worse, those who have lost someone they love. From my family and I, we send you our love and compassion. Those are two things we will need to hold on to with all our might, to get through the coming weeks. Photo by @francois.roelants used by kind permission.
La situazione, però, è delicata ovunque: gli USA hanno migliaia di contagi, in Cina si contano nuovi contagi e nuovi morti a Wuhan, anche ad Hong Kong la quarantena è stata ripristinata. Tutto il mondo attende il vaccino, che potrebbe mettere la parola fine a questo virus che ha messo in ginocchio il pianeta Terra. Nel frattempo, però, si cerca in ogni modo di far fronte a questa emergenza sanitaria e soprattutto tenere in piedi gli ospedali italiani che rischiano il collasso.