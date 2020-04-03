Mika assente a Domenica In, svelato il motivo: la mamma si è aggravata

Mika è stato assente nella scorsa puntata di Domenica e a distanza di qualche giorno ha svelato il motivo: la mamma si è aggravata

Nella scorsa puntata di Domenica In, la conduttrice Mara Venier si è messa in collegamento con parecchi ospiti. La padrona di casa ha cercato di stemperare gli animi e riportare il sorriso in un momento così delicato. Il programma della Venier era stato sospeso in seguito all’emergenza da Coronavirus che si è abbattuta sul paese e che ha stravolto anche i palinsesti televisivi. Il programma di Rai Uno, amatissimo dai telespettatori italiani, è tornato in onda senza pubblico e ospiti in studio ma con collegamenti. Nella scorsa puntata si sono susseguiti diversi collegamenti con ospiti davvero illustri. Un’assenza, però, ha fatto discutere: il collegamento con Mika infatti, previsto durante la puntata, è saltato.

Mika assente a Domenica In: la mamma è peggiorata

Il cantante è stato assente nella scorsa puntata di Domenica In. La sua assenza ha destato preoccupazione nei fan, che attendevano desiderosi il suo collegamento con Mara Venier. L’artista sul suo account Instagram ha chiarito il motivo per il quale è stato assente. La mamma, che sta lottando contro una grave malattia, si è aggravata e il cantante ha dovuto dare forfait all’ultimo minuto: “La scorsa settimana è stata turbolenta per la mia famiglia. Domenica pomeriggio, proprio mentre stavo per andare in diretta in onda su Rai Uno mia madre ha dovuto chiamare l’ambulanza per cure urgenti”. I medici avevano detto alla famiglia del cantante che la situazione era abbastanza grave: “Le sue condizioni si sono aggravate e ci hanno detto di prepararci al peggio”. Fortunatamente, però, nelle scorse ore le condizioni della mamma sono migliorate: “Ieri, per miracolo, siamo stati informati che si sta stabilizzando”. Il cantante ha voluto ringraziare tutti gli operatori sanitari che stanno combattendo questo virus in prima linea. La situazione, soprattutto in Spagna, è abbastanza delicata. La penisola catalana purtroppo sta seguendo lo stesso trend negativo dell’Italia e si appresta a diventare, insieme al nostro paese, la nazione più colpita del mondo.

La situazione, però, è delicata ovunque: gli USA hanno migliaia di contagi, in Cina si contano nuovi contagi e nuovi morti a Wuhan, anche ad Hong Kong la quarantena è stata ripristinata. Tutto il mondo attende il vaccino, che potrebbe mettere la parola fine a questo virus che ha messo in ginocchio il pianeta Terra. Nel frattempo, però, si cerca in ogni modo di far fronte a questa emergenza sanitaria e soprattutto tenere in piedi gli ospedali italiani che rischiano il collasso.