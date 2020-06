Nicola Vivarelli a Torino per incontrare Gemma? L’indizio su Instagram

View this post on Instagram

After 2 months and half of 3rd Watch aboard of @carnival_fantasy finally out in Cozumel (Mexico) . . . Probably the best part of our job is achieving your daily duty and step out of the ship, enjoing lighthearted moments. . . . Have you ever sail Caribbean Sea? What's your favourite Island? #sealovers #infinitypool #cruiser #carnival #nixirlondon #cruiseship #cozumel #caribbean #hairstyle #model #bodybuilding #body #physique #shooting #calvinklein