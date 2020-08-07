Alyssa Milano ha avuto il Coronavirus ed ha deciso di condividere la sua terribile esperienza con i suoi follower: il racconto è da brividi.

Alyssa Milano è l’attrice americana famosa per aver recitato in Streghe, dove interpreta il ruolo di Phoebe Halliwell, uno dei protagonisti principali. L’attrice è stata una vittima di Coronavirus: Alyssa è stata molto male per settimane ed ha voluto raccontare cosa ha provato, cosa le è accaduto da quando ha scoperto di essere affetta da Covid-19. La sua esperienza può essere d’insegnamento per molti. Lo scatto che ha pubblicato di quel periodo è davvero suggestivo e dimostra tutto il male che ha subito la donna per via di questa terribile pandemia che sta colpendo, ancora oggi, il mondo. Ecco il racconto e la fotografia di quei momenti.

Alyssa Milano e il Coronavirus: “Pensavo di morire”, il racconto da brividi

Alyssa Milano ha raccontato sul suo profilo Instagram cosa le è accaduto: si è ammalata di Covid-19 ed è stata davvero malissimo. Ha postato un selfie che si è scattata mentre era attaccata ad un respiratore: il racconto mette i brividi. “Questa sono io il 2 aprile dopo essermi ammalata per due settimane. Non ero mai stata così male. Fa male tutto. Perdita dell’olfatto. Sembrava che un elefante mi fosse seduto sul petto. Non riuscivo a respirare, non riuscivo a trattenere il cibo. Ho perso 9 kili in due settimane, ero confusa e con febbre bassa. I mal di testa erano terribili” racconta l’attrice. Aveva i sintomi di Covid-19, spiega, ma a fine marzo ha fatto due test ed entrambi sono risultati negativi. Ha fatto anche il test degli anticorpi, un test in cui fanno una puntura sul dito, ma anche quello è risultato negativo! “Dopo aver vissuto gli ultimi 4 mesi con sintomi persistenti, vertigini, anomalie allo stomaco, palpitazioni cardiache, respiro corto, zero memoria a breve termine e malessere generale, sono andata a fare un esame in un laboratorio. Ero positiva per gli anticorpi Covid” continua. Ci tiene a dire la sua riguardo la pandemia e svela che, visto quanto le è accaduto, non si conoscono i numeri reali dei contagiati visto che un test potrebbe anche risultare negativo. “Questa malattia non è una bufala, pensavo di morire. Mi sembrava di morire. Prendetevi cura di voi stessi“.