Alyssa Milano ha avuto il Coronavirus ed ha deciso di condividere la sua terribile esperienza con i suoi follower: il racconto è da brividi.
Alyssa Milano è l’attrice americana famosa per aver recitato in Streghe, dove interpreta il ruolo di Phoebe Halliwell, uno dei protagonisti principali. L’attrice è stata una vittima di Coronavirus: Alyssa è stata molto male per settimane ed ha voluto raccontare cosa ha provato, cosa le è accaduto da quando ha scoperto di essere affetta da Covid-19. La sua esperienza può essere d’insegnamento per molti. Lo scatto che ha pubblicato di quel periodo è davvero suggestivo e dimostra tutto il male che ha subito la donna per via di questa terribile pandemia che sta colpendo, ancora oggi, il mondo. Ecco il racconto e la fotografia di quei momenti.
Alyssa Milano e il Coronavirus: “Pensavo di morire”, il racconto da brividi
Alyssa Milano ha raccontato sul suo profilo Instagram cosa le è accaduto: si è ammalata di Covid-19 ed è stata davvero malissimo. Ha postato un selfie che si è scattata mentre era attaccata ad un respiratore: il racconto mette i brividi. “Questa sono io il 2 aprile dopo essermi ammalata per due settimane. Non ero mai stata così male. Fa male tutto. Perdita dell’olfatto. Sembrava che un elefante mi fosse seduto sul petto. Non riuscivo a respirare, non riuscivo a trattenere il cibo. Ho perso 9 kili in due settimane, ero confusa e con febbre bassa. I mal di testa erano terribili” racconta l’attrice. Aveva i sintomi di Covid-19, spiega, ma a fine marzo ha fatto due test ed entrambi sono risultati negativi. Ha fatto anche il test degli anticorpi, un test in cui fanno una puntura sul dito, ma anche quello è risultato negativo! “Dopo aver vissuto gli ultimi 4 mesi con sintomi persistenti, vertigini, anomalie allo stomaco, palpitazioni cardiache, respiro corto, zero memoria a breve termine e malessere generale, sono andata a fare un esame in un laboratorio. Ero positiva per gli anticorpi Covid” continua. Ci tiene a dire la sua riguardo la pandemia e svela che, visto quanto le è accaduto, non si conoscono i numeri reali dei contagiati visto che un test potrebbe anche risultare negativo. “Questa malattia non è una bufala, pensavo di morire. Mi sembrava di morire. Prendetevi cura di voi stessi“.
This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️