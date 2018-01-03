Bianca Balti si separa dal marito? Il mistero delle foto su Instagram

Cosa sta succedendo tra Bianca Balti e Matthew McRae? La coppia ha avuto una storia d’amore travolgente che ha dato vita alla piccola Matilda nel 2015 e a Mia, nel 2017, anno in cui i due sono persino convolati a nozze.

Poi, quello strano messaggio su Instagram di Bianca: “2017, un anno dell’unica vita che vivo… È stato triste, è stato difficile ma anche così felice e così buono, per la maggior parte. È stata la vita. Vivo per le lezioni e i premi quotidiani. Vivo per l’amore. E ho così tanto amore intorno a me. Vivo per la crescita, perché non finisco mai di imparare. Mi piace sentirmi viva e per farlo devo essere grata”.

E non solo: dal social network di Bianca Balti sono sparite tutte le foto del suo matrimonio da favola e in generale qualsiasi scatto che ritraesse Matthew McRae, l’uomo per il quale la modella si era addirittura trasferita negli USA.