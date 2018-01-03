Home VIP - Scoop ed Indiscrezioni dei personaggi del momento Bianca Balti si separa dal marito? Il mistero delle foto su Instagram

Bianca Balti si separa dal marito? Il mistero delle foto su Instagram

Di
Simona
-
CONDIVIDI

Cosa sta succedendo tra Bianca Balti e Matthew McRae? La coppia ha avuto una storia d’amore travolgente che ha dato vita alla piccola Matilda nel 2015 e a Mia, nel 2017, anno in cui i due sono persino convolati a nozze.

Poi, quello strano messaggio su Instagram di Bianca: “2017, un anno dell’unica vita che vivo… È stato triste, è stato difficile ma anche così felice e così buono, per la maggior parte. È stata la vita. Vivo per le lezioni e i premi quotidiani. Vivo per l’amore. E ho così tanto amore intorno a me. Vivo per la crescita, perché non finisco mai di imparare. Mi piace sentirmi viva e per farlo devo essere grata”.

E non solo: dal social network di Bianca Balti sono sparite tutte le foto del suo matrimonio da favola e in generale qualsiasi scatto che ritraesse Matthew McRae, l’uomo per il quale la modella si era addirittura trasferita negli USA.

