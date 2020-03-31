Alexina Graham, la top model ha il coronavirus: “È spaventoso, restate a casa”, l’appelo sui social.
Anche la top model Alexina Graham è stata colpita dal Coronavirus. L’ angelo di Victoria’s Secret non ha passato giorni facili e, attraverso un post pubblicato sul suo profilo ufficiale di Instagram, manda un importante messaggio ai fan e a quanti ancora sottovalutano l’emergenza che stiamo vivendo. Nel post, la modella britannica racconta l’incubo vissuto nei giorni precedenti, ringraziando in particolare sua sorella, che si è occupata di lei in questo momento difficile.
Alexina Graham, la top model ha il coronavirus: l’appello su Instagram, “Restate a casa!”
Un appello molto forte, quello lanciato dalla bellissima Alexina Graham. La super modella ha contratto il Coronavirus e, dopo aver passato giorni davvero difficili, ha deciso di raccontare la sua esperienza attraverso Instagram. Nel post apparso sul suo profilo ufficiale, la trentenne racconta di essere stata anche in ospedale. Alexina spiega i sintomi che l’hanno colpita, lanciando un accorato appello, affinché tutti si rendano conto della gravità della pandemia. Ecco il post pubblicato sui social dalla Graham:
Little Sister looks after Big Sister ❤️ Thank you Sister!! I was scared, I was in pain and I didn’t know what was to come but you took care of me, you held me, you wiped away my tears and you have been there through each step. When you couldn’t be with me in hospital you were there on the phone. Family, best friend and my nurse at home. Love you 💕 Day 5 and I’m getting stronger and feeling better daily 🙌🏼. Thank you to the people who sent kind messages, love and good vibes 💗 It really meant the world to me and lifted my spirits💋 Some People are still not taking this seriously. I see on the news there are still gatherings going on and even house party’s!!Please stay home in isolation alone or with who you live with only!! It’s scary -I was throwing up and on the toilet at the same time multiple times through the first day, the fever appeared and then when It broke I got severe chills, i was light headed, I lost shortness of breath, I lost the ability to be able to speak properly in full sentences,my lungs just wouldn’t let me, my chest was tight, I wasn’t able to get in and out of a bath alone, i needed help to get in and out of bed and even eating became painful!! Please take this seriously and please stay home. Love to you all out there ❤️ Stay safe everyone 🌎 💋 💋 (the first photo was taken when we had already started self isolation at home, my first symptoms started but I thought I had food poisoning only) #keepsafe #stayhome #lookaftereachother #lookafteryourself Big Thankyou to our health hero’s, Thankyou to the NHS and Thankyou to Key workers in this crazy time 💗
“Alcune persone non stanno prendendo ancora sul serio tutto questo. Ho visto che ci sono ancora incontri e anche feste in casa! Vi prego state a casa in isolamento da soli o soltanto con chi vive con voi!” È questo il messaggio che la top model lancia a tutti coloro che ancora oggi sottovalutano l’emergenza sanitaria che ha colpito ormai tutto il mondo. Nel post, Alexina descrive i sintomi che ha avuto nei giorni peggiori della sua malattia: “È spaventoso, vomitavo e andavo in bagno nello stesso momento più volte durante il primo giorno, avevo la febbre e quando mi passava avevo forti brividi, ero senza fiato“. E ancora, la modella racconta che non riusciva ad articolare frasi complete, che aveva bisogno di aiuto per andare in bagno, entrare ed uscire dal letto, e anche mangiare era diventato doloroso.
Un vero e proprio incubo per la Graham, che nel post ringrazia con tutto il cuore la sorella, che si è occupata di lei in questo brutto periodo. “Sei la mia famiglia, la mia migliore amica, la mia infermiera. Ti amo.”