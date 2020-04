View this post on Instagram

I want to say Thank you to the Red Cross workers for your heart and commitment and putting your lives on the line. I see you doing your job, silently, with so much dignity and care. My heart is with you. I am deeply grateful to you. Please donate if you can RedCross.org. • Saying prayers for every minute of your service. Bless you. • @crocerossaitaliana #RedCross #COVID_19 #HealthCareworkers #Heroes