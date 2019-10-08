James Van Der Beek sta per diventare padre per la sesta volta: il protagonista di Dawson’s Creek è di nuovo in dolce attesa.

Tutti coloro che sono nati negli anni ’90 si ricorderanno perfettamente i protagonisti della serie tv cult Dawson’s Creek. Joey, Paecy, Jen e lui, il tenero appassionato di film, Dawson diviso tra l’amore per la giovane Potter e Jen. Un telefilm che è passato alla storia, ma finito quello i protagonisti si sono un po’ persi e, a parte Katie Holmes, gli altri li abbiamo visti sempre meno sul grande schermo. Ora però chi faceva parte del team Dawson avrà una bella notizia.

Il protagonista di Dawson’s Creek diventa papà per la sesta volta

James Van Der Beek, Dawson, sta per avere il suo sesto figlio. L’attore ha una famiglia numerosissima ed è super innamorato della sua compagna, Kimberly Brook. Per annunciarlo James ha pubblicato una foto e, nella didascalia vediamo che l’attore ha scritto di essere felicissimo perché un nuovo angelo ha deciso di scegliere loro come famiglia. Una notizia pazzesca che, si capisce, arriva dopo tre aborti che Van Der Beek spiega: “È necessario che ci sia zero vergogna su questo argomento e bisogna che ci si dia abbastanza tempo e spazio per affrontare il dolore. Felicemente questa volta noi ci siamo riempiti di gioia e abbiamo versato lacrime di felicità”.

Chi è Kimberly Brook, la moglie di James Van Der Beek

Sulla moglie dell’ex Dawson ci sono poche informazioni. Sappiamo che i due si sono sposati a Tel Aviv e che quando hanno detto il fatidico sì, lei era già incinta da diversi mesi. Per il resto, in merito alla sua vita privata, sappiamo veramente poco e non si trovano informazioni online. Sicuramente lei ha molto da fare a casa con i loro cinque figli e come spesso vediamo nelle foto su Instagram, è dura stare dietro a tutti i piccoli Van Der Beek.

