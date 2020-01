Chiara Ferragni ricorda l’amico scomparso: parole che spezzano il cuore

View this post on Instagram

Today also marks a terrible day: one year ago I lost one of my best friends that has also worked with me for such a long time, Alessio. For 5 years he’s been by my side whatever I was doing and I miss him everyday. Alessio, I hope that, wherever you are, you’re “living in love, not in fear” as you always used to say and I hope that, looking at all the people that think about you everyday you you can be proud of everything you’ve done. Ti vorro’ sempre bene, proteggici da lassu’ ❤️