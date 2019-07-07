Battesimo Archie, pubblicata su Instagram la foto ufficiale del battesimo del Royal Baby: il dettaglio non passa inosservato.
Meghan e Harry hanno celebrato il battesimo del loro piccolo Archie Harrison nella cappella privata del castello di Windsor. La cerimonia si è svolta in privato. L’evento è davvero blindato e avvolto nella massima privacy. Ma una grande folla si è riunita davanti al castello e lungo le strade di Windsor, attorno al luogo in cui ha avuto luogo la cerimonia.
La Royal Family e i Duchi di Sussex hanno festeggiato pubblicando un lungo post su Instagram. Ma il dettaglio della foto non è passato inosservato.
Battesimo Archie, foto ufficiale del Royal Baby: il dettaglio non passa inosservato
Sabato 6 luglio, è stato celebrato il battesimo del Royal Baby, proprio nel giorno in cui ha compiuto due mesi.
Nel post pubblicato sui profili ufficiali Instagram si legge che il piccolo Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor è stato battezzato “indossando la replica fatta a mano dell’abito del battesimo reale che è stato indossato dai bambini reali negli ultimi 11 anni”.
Le foto condivise sui social sono due. Una ritrae il piccolo Archie tra le braccia di Harry e Meghan. L’altra è un classico ritratto di famiglia, scattato nella Green Drawing Room di Windsor.
Seduti, al centro, sorridenti, Harry e Meghan con in braccio il primogenito. Poi ci sono Carlo e Camilla di Cornovaglia e Doria Ragland, madre di Meghan, William e Kate e le sorelle di Ladya Diana, Lady Sarah McCorquodale e Lady Jane Fellowes per omaggiare la donna scomparsa.
Un dettaglio che tutti hanno notato è l’assenza nella foto ufficiale della Regina Elisabetta:
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
