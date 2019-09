Chiara Ferragni non si trattiene : scoppia in lacrime su Instagram

View this post on Instagram

For months I thought about this moment: a few days before presenting the documentary about my life, @chiaraferragniunposted to the world. How will I feel? Will I be happy? Proud? Scared? Excited? Creating this documentary has been the most challenging project I’ve ever taken part into. Letting someone else, the director @elisamoruso, tell my story and go deep in everything I’ve experienced has been scary but therepeutic. Being able to show you how my business started 10 years ago and that It’s not only about posting a nice selfie was of extreme importance to me. Showing you how much dedication, hard work and believing in yourself always pays off. But at the same time not being afraid of talking about the mistakes I’ve made along my way, people that took me down and all my insecurities. I recorded this video on April 2019, after seeing @chiaraferragniunposted one of the first times, and feeling super emotional and EXTREMELY happy. Thank you for letting me to this moment and giving me the power to tell my story, I hope this documentary will inspire you to follow your dreams and believe in yourself, against everybody else 💘